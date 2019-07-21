Mason City Walmart thieves sentenced

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women are sentenced for stealing from the Mason City Walmart,

Amelia Jean Tiedt, 53 of Clear Lake, and Mandi Rae Wheeler, 28 of Clear Lake, have each pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree theft. Police say they stole over $1,200 worth of items from Walmart over the courts of six weeks. Investigators say the two used a self-checkout line and scanned a package of dental floss over and over in place of other items.



Tiedt and Wheeler were sentenced to seven days in jail and must pay restitution.