Mason City Walmart thieves sentenced

Mandi Wheeler Mandi Wheeler

Pleaded guilty to multiple thefts over the course of several weeks.

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 12:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women are sentenced for stealing from the Mason City Walmart,

Amelia Jean Tiedt, 53 of Clear Lake, and Mandi Rae Wheeler, 28 of Clear Lake, have each pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree theft. Police say they stole over $1,200 worth of items from Walmart over the courts of six weeks. Investigators say the two used a self-checkout line and scanned a package of dental floss over and over in place of other items.


Amelia Tiedt

Tiedt and Wheeler were sentenced to seven days in jail and must pay restitution.

