Mason City VA Outpatient Clinic moves to new location

The larger clinic, located just off 4th Street Southwest on Tiffany Drive, offers a 'one stop shop' for a multitude of services

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 1:06 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - After 15 months of construction, the Mason City VA Outpatient Clinic has officially moved into a brand new space.

The clinic, located behind Tommy's Express Car Wash and Clear Lake Bank & Trust just off 4th Street Southwest, offers a 'one stop shop' for auditory, optometry, dermotology, chiropractic, cadiology, accupuncture, tele-health, primary care and physical therapy services. Clinic Administrator Anne Marie Wadle is glad to have a lot more space; at their former location, there was a lot of shared space, which lead to frequent schedule overlapping. 

"We have a lot of space to be able to schedule patients as they need the care, instead of how we schedule based on our needs."

Physical therapist Curt Cheslog agrees.

"The spaces are much...airier, much wider, much more user friendly. Physical therapy generally has a window instead of four blank walls. It's a brighter, happier experience."

Cheslog, an Army vet himself with the 101st Airborne Division, became interested in physical therapy after sustaining an injury, and wanted to give back to his fellow veterans to be able to live healthier lives free of pain after their service. He sees roughly 50 patients a week through in-person, in-home and tele-health care. One of the things he likes the most about the new space...having state-of-the-art equipment.

"Having a dedicated supply room just for physical therapy supplies so we can actually have here more on hand to hand out to veterans that they need. We have less wait time to have stuff shipped up from Des Moines."

Wadle has heard from veterans who are upbeat about the larger clinic.

"The veterans are so excited to be in the new space, and to have something dedicated just to their care in this area that is so welcoming, so inviting, and so perfect just for them."

The clinic is open to all veterans; with eligibility requirements changing, staff encourages veterans to check out the clinic, and staff will check your eligibility status.

The Mason City clinic is one of five satellite community-based outpatient clinics within the Des Moines VA.

