Mason City VA Clinic transitioning appointments to telehealth

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic is adapting to protect employees and patients from the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The clinic is transitioning many appointments to tele-health through the VA Video Connect platform or by phone. However, urgent and emergency appointments can still be done in person. In addition, Shingrix and flu vaccines will continue to be administered by appointment using curbside services. Despite the change in how appointments are being handled, Clinic Administrator Anne Marie Wadle says utilizing this new system has gone well.

"The positivity is that they're still in contact with their provider, they're actually getting a lot of time with their provider, and that they're getting their medications filled on a regular basis. They're getting their questions answered."

For those that may not know how to navigate the tele-health system, Wadle says it's a pretty straight-forward process.

"When they call for an appointment, we will give them the option of having it through a VA video conference call. Then we'll put in a consult for it to be sent to our technology people, who will then contact the veteran."

To set up an appointment, or for assistance, contact the clinic at 641-494-5000.