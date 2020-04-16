MASON CITY, Iowa – Face masks or covering will soon be required on Mason City Transit buses.
As of April 20, all passengers will have to wear a mask or alternative face covering while riding a bus or while in the transit station.
Mason City Transit says this includes passengers riding the fixed-route, paratransit, and midnight special.
This face mask requirement will be in place until further notice.
To learn how to make a cloth face mask and how to properly wear it, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
Related Content
- Mason City Transit to require passengers to wear face masks
- Face masks now required on Rochester Public Transit buses
- President recommends wearing face masks in public
- Mason City Public Transit seeking drivers
- How many people are people wearing masks?
- From 'inexpensive' to free today for Mason City Transit Day
- Accident involving transit bus Wednesday morning in Mason City
- Wearing a face mask and how you can create one for yourself or others
- Air Choice One hits passenger milestone in Mason City
- Air Choice One reaches Mason City Airport passenger milestone
Scroll for more content...