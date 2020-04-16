Mason City Transit to require passengers to wear face masks

MASON CITY, Iowa – Face masks or covering will soon be required on Mason City Transit buses.

As of April 20, all passengers will have to wear a mask or alternative face covering while riding a bus or while in the transit station.

Mason City Transit says this includes passengers riding the fixed-route, paratransit, and midnight special.

This face mask requirement will be in place until further notice.

To learn how to make a cloth face mask and how to properly wear it, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.