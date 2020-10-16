Mason City Transit to offer free bus rides on Election Day

MASON CITY, Iowa - For many, public transit is their only way to get from home to work, the store or to other places, including your local polling site.

Mason City Transit is wanting to make it easier for riders to vote on November 3 by providing free bus rides on Election Day from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. All passengers have to do is wait at a street corner along the 5 designated routes in town, and flag down the bus driver. All riders are required to wear a mask on board.

Transit operations manager Dylan Schulte says providing the service can help remove a barrier when it comes to transportation.

"Transportation is an expensive thing, whether it be their own vehicle or the cost of gasoline. If we can contribute in any way and provide free rides for any demographic, that's why we're here."

Countless communities across the country will also be offering free bus rides on Election Day, including Los Angeles, Dallas and San Diego, as well as Des Moines and Coralville.

Schulte says the city plans to continue offering free rides on subsequent election days.