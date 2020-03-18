Clear
Mason City Schools starting sack lunch pickup this week

Beginning this week, the Mason City School District is taking the guess work of what to feed students with a curbside emergency lunch program

Mar 18, 2020
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - With the shutting of schools across the country, parents are left trying to figure out not only how to keep their kids educated, but also fed during this time of uncertainty.

For Junior Ethan Fields, having a meal at school during the day is very important. 

"I've got to find lunch myself when there's no school."

Beginning this week, the Mason City School District is coming together by providing nutritious, healthy sack lunches and snacks for all of its students to eat, no matter the age.

"Craisins, yogurt, cereal, sandwich, milk and applesauce...gets you going through the day."

Roosevelt Principal Dan Arjes said the idea for the emergency lunch program came about very quickly.

"We put a committee together yesterday, and we met throughout the day getting our resources and communication ready. We wanted to be ready as soon as possible for our families."

On the first day alone, both pickup sites at Roosevelt and Harding Elementary saw an immediate response.

"We went through 75 bag lunches at Roosevelt in just 30 minutes. That's excellent. We love to see the resources being utilized, and we want everybody to know that if you have a need, let us know, come on out. We want to be available for you."

Depending if that initial response keeps up, more pickup sites could be added.

"We're all going through this together right now, and really trying to help provide what we can."

If you need assistance, such as delivery, call Food Service Supervisor Sarah Mariner at 641-421-4501.

Rain and possible snow this week
