Mason City Schools planning how rest of school year will unfold

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City Community Schools will not reopen this year, per orders from Governor Kim Reynolds. Leaders at the district headquarters are still working hard on plans for the rest of the year.

Superintendent Dave Versteeg took part in a press conference with community leaders in Cerro Gordo County. He said the district has set up teams to deal with the different aspects of their coronavirus response. They'll make decisions on everything from how grading will be handled, to conducting school events.

Senior awards will still take place on May 12th, although that won't happen in person. The superintendent also said graduation will still happen on June 7th, in one form or another.

"We're committed to the date and depending on if there's any change in social distancing protocol and rules at that time, that may impact what kind of a ceremony that we may hold," said Versteeg.

He says graduation most likely will not be a traditional ceremony like graduates have enjoyed in previous years.