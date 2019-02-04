Mason City Schools 2018 audit shows clean results

MASON CITY, Iowa- After the results from the state’s most extensive audit in to a school district turned up with more than $2 million in misspent funds today the Mason City School’s 2018 audit report is in… clean.
The school’s auditing firm gave their report at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting. The audit showed ways the district could improve with food service prices, gift cards, phone cards as well as different funds.
Those heading the board said this is exactly why they do audits. To find areas they can improve on.
“Throughout the year there’s going to be things you thought you were doing right such as the PBIS dollars. We are using the properly, but maybe they should be coming out of the general fund instead,” said Board President Jodi Draper. “That’s why we have an audit, to clean things up.”
