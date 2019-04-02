Clear
Mason City School teachers negotiating contacts

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 6:42 PM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- Tuesday Mason City School leaders held a closed door meeting about pay for their teachers.
A collective bargaining law passed in Iowa about two years ago stripped the rights away from employees negotiating aspects of their contracts but the Mason City Schools Teachers Union is hoping the school board end administrators will work with them.
At a public forum Monday teachers asked for a $360 pay increase each year for the next 3 years. Union teachers said that is about half of the raise they would normally see but they hope by giving up that money they can keep their benefits unchanged.
“In the past, when insurance costs were up teachers would take less of a salary and when costs were down they would have an increase in their salary,” said Jason Enke with the Iowa State Education Association. ‘Now that the legislator took those abilities to bargain insurance, sick time, etc. we still believe it’s important as a district to attract the best teachers.”
No immediate actions were taken on Tuesday.

