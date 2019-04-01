Mason City School Board votes to payback around $54 thousand in audit findings

MASON CITY, Iowa- The Mason City School Board made sweeping moves to make up for what a state audit calls past underpayment to employees, refund the Clear Lake School District and foot the bill for the audit that revealed those problems.

The moves come after the State Auditor’s Office investigation uncovered more than $2 million in misspent funds concluding roughly two years ago. The funds were misspent during a time when the Mason City and Clear Lake School Districts shared a single superintendent.

“It was not documented clearly so it didn’t happen,” said School Board President Jodi Draper. “Without clear documentation in the minutes from those school board meetings they had to legally do what they needed to do and in their audit found that 8 employees were underpaid.”

According to Draper, the teachers were paid properly according to the contract that they signed and how the former board intended, but because the minutes were not clear about the pay increases the audit showed they were underpaid.

The board did not discuss employees that the audit found were overpaid citing an ongoing investigation.