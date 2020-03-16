Clear
Mason City School District closed until April 13, announces emergency food program to start

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 8:09 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 8:15 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Community School announced Monday it will be closed until April 13.

"At this time, Mason City Community School District will follow the recommendation from Gov. Reynolds and school closure will extend through Friday, April 10 and would mean a school return of April 13. Prior to April 10, the schedule will be assessed as necessary with information from the Governor, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education and local partners," the district said.

An emergency food program will start Tuesday for children in the Mason City Community School District.

The District says there will be a curbside lunch pick up at Roosevelt Elementary and Harding Elementary from 11:00 am-1:00 pm daily. Parents or guardians do not need to be present if the students can pick up the food themselves.

