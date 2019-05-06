Mason City School Board discusses plans of a new pool and auxillary gym

MASON CITY, Iowa- The Mason City School Board is moving closer to building a swimming pool and auxillary gym.

Four different companies brought their proposals to the board meeting Monday night. Each gave a 15 minute description of their plans for the project and how it would work.

The board ultimately decided to table the decision.

“We want everybody to have their pick and to be informed,” said Board President Jodi Draper. “Some of the board had made up their mind but other members said they needed more time.”

A number of questions have yet to be answered like how much the project would cost and how it would be paid for.