Mason City School Board candidates make their case during public forum

MASON CITY, Iowa - On November 2, Mason City residents will head to the polls to decide who should not only sit on the city council, but also on the public school board.

During Wednesday night's public forum, five candidates made their case for three Mason City School Board seats. Among the hopefuls are familiar faces seeking re-election, and fresh faces eager to make an impact.

Cindy Garza is a first-time candidate; her children graduated from Mason City schools. The Iowa DNR environmental engineer appears energized by the challenge of this campaign.

"You have to be on your toes and know what you're talking about. It takes a lot of homework and know what the job is."

Originally from the Twin Cities, Garza says successful public schools there serve as a boost to the entire community. She hopes that Mason City schools can give the River City a similar spark.

"A great school district attracts people, so to be known as this great school distrct is something I would strive for for Mason City."

Peterson Jean-Pierre was appointed to the school board last year after a member resigned. This, though, is the juvenile court officer's first campaign.

"It's important to have a voice within that to represent them to give them the opportunity to be seen and be heard with compassion, understanding and some empathy."

Jean-Pierre would like to see more community involvement in the public schools.

"You elect us to essentially provide a service, allow us to provide that service. Make us work for that vote."

Incumbents Alan Steckman and Jake Schweitzer are also running to retain their seats. Other candidates include Carol Dettmer and Connie Dianda. Cristy Tass is on the ballot as well, though she announced she would drop out of the race about a month ago.