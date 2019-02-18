MASON CITY, Iowa- The Mason City School Board voted Monday to rent a room at Four Oaks Care Facility in Mason City to give students in need of more attention the help they need.
Heidi Venem, the Director of Special Education and Student Services said this is an important move. She explained this would mean a teacher would go to the behavior facility to teach, develop and evaluate students before they have to come to the high school. She said only 3-5 students will be in the class as of right now.
“We could grow at some point,” Venem said. “It always depends on the needs of the students. Four Oaks said they too will hire more staff as we do need to start growing.”
Related Content
- Mason City Schools Teams up with Four Oaks
- Team spirit keys Mason City Bowling
- Four Oaks receiving generous gift thanks to Mason City Moose Lodge
- Mason City High School celebrates special athletes
- Mason City voters approve school levies
- Mason City school students walkout in solidarity
- Google visits Mason City High School
- Mason City school administrators dismissed from lawsuit
- Mason City School Board: 'It is time to focus on bettering Mason City Schools'
- Mason City vs. Mason City.... in the Big Dance!
Scroll for more content...