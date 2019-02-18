Clear
Mason City Schools Teams up with Four Oaks

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 8:32 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- The Mason City School Board voted Monday to rent a room at Four Oaks Care Facility in Mason City to give students in need of more attention the help they need.
Heidi Venem, the Director of Special Education and Student Services said this is an important move. She explained this would mean a teacher would go to the behavior facility to teach, develop and evaluate students before they have to come to the high school. She said only 3-5 students will be in the class as of right now.
“We could grow at some point,” Venem said. “It always depends on the needs of the students. Four Oaks said they too will hire more staff as we do need to start growing.”

