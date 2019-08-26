Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mason City Salvation Army giving bikes to kids

The organization received 75 bikes from a charity in Des Moines.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 9:16 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - No one can forget getting their first bike for a birthday or Christmas.  Mason City's Salvation Army brought that feeling to nearly 40 families, who might have trouble affording one on their own.

The 75 bikes came from Variety Children's Charity in Des Moines, who found out about the Salvation Army's back to school drive and thought the bikes would be a nice way to give the kids a little something extra.

During the back to school drive, the Salvation Army asked families if they needed a bike.  Those who said yes, were invited back on Monday, August 26th to come pick them up.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Some left over moisture could fuel scattered showers Monday night and Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stormwater project gets underway

Image

Hundreds of Corvettes in Albert Lea

Image

Man hits friend, squad car and house.

Image

Beating Flu Season

Image

Easing Downtown congestion

Image

D.A.R.E. Essay winner honored

Image

Pigskin Preview: Part 3

Image

Pigskin Preview Part 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: Part 4

Image

Pigskin Preview: Part 5

Community Events