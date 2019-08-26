Mason City Salvation Army giving bikes to kids

MASON CITY, Iowa - No one can forget getting their first bike for a birthday or Christmas. Mason City's Salvation Army brought that feeling to nearly 40 families, who might have trouble affording one on their own.

The 75 bikes came from Variety Children's Charity in Des Moines, who found out about the Salvation Army's back to school drive and thought the bikes would be a nice way to give the kids a little something extra.

During the back to school drive, the Salvation Army asked families if they needed a bike. Those who said yes, were invited back on Monday, August 26th to come pick them up.