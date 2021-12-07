Mason City River Walk to get $25,000 boost from T-Mobile

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Mason City is getting $25,000 from T-Mobile to beautify the local river walk.

The money is one of 25 Hometown Grants awarded to communities of under 50,000 people across the country.

“The River Walk will showcase Mason City’s legacy as the ‘original River City’ made famous in “The Music Man.” Today's announcement is even more timely with the play currently showing on Broadway. We are honored T-Mobile has recognized Mason City as one of only 25 cities nationally to receive this award,” says Mayor Bill Schickel.

An official check presentation will be made during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“All of us at T-Mobile are so proud to support small towns with Hometown Grants,” says Jon Freier, President, Consumer Group at T-Mobile. “From revitalizing a historic theater to creating an arts and innovation incubator, building new parks, renovating a shelter for abused women and their children, and so much more, the first 25 Hometown Grant winners embarked on amazing and important projects that will bring long-lasting benefits to the citizens of their towns.”

T-Mobile says new Hometown Grant will be announced on a quarterly basis