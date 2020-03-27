Mason City Public Transit seeking drivers

MASON CITY, Iowa - Local public transit is looking a little different these days.

For Mason City Public Transit, ridership is down to about half of their normal levels, and the Northeast route from Downtown to NIACC has been temporarily suspended. In addition, the department has lost about half of their drivers for medical reasons.

"It takes 12 for full service, but we have 17. We lost 9."

But maybe you can help.

They're hiring temporary part-time skilled drivers who can provide essential needs like medical appointments and the grocery store.

Dylan Schulte with Mason City Public Transit recognizes the essential need to have operations going at a time where agencies in other communities have either limited or stopped service altogether.

"A lot of other transits have actually suspended service, so we're proud right now that we're still going, and we're going to try that as long as possible."

To apply, you must have a CDL with a passenger endorsement. Training will be provided, as well as IPERS, and schedules are flexible. For more information, call Mason City Public Transit at 641-421-3616.