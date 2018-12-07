Mason City Public Library to remain closed for now

MASON CITY, Iowa – A closure for repairs is going to extend another 10 days.
The Mason City Public Library shut its doors at 12:30 pm on Wednesday so duct work could be cleaned out and materials damaged when the roof leaked and the library floods could be removed.
That closure is now being stretched due to continuing construction work, with a tentative reopening date of December 17 at 9 am.
(Photos of some of the flood damage)
