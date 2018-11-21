Mason City Public Library awaits further repairs.

MASON CITY, Iowa – Repairs continue on the Mason City Public Library’s “Great Reading Room” which was damaged by a water leak over an unknown span of time, and discovered by recent heavy rains.

Tuesday night, the library’s board held its meeting but was not able to discuss any updates because not enough board members were present at the meeting.

Mary Markwalter, the library director, says repairs have been put into place to prevent any further damages.

“Repairs and some replacement of the flat roof and done some work on the gutters above it in order to stop any leaking,” said Markwalter. “They (construction workers) believe they have stopped the leaking and we haven’t had any leaking which is great.”

Meanwhile, the library is waiting to hear more on its insurance claim to make further repairs, saying the cleanup bill itself has been rather pricey.

“They do feel that based on the work that’s been done and the diagnosis that they’ve done that some additional work needs to be done to the gutters in order to handle the kind of the weight of the snow that we get here now and the rains, the heavy rains,” added Markwalter.