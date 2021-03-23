Mason City Police warning residents of suspicious phone calls

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Police Department is warning residents of a new sort of deceptive phone call crooks are using to coax personal information out of you.

Residents have contacted law enforcement about calls from supposed U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. The callers claim the resident they're calling is being investigated regarding a package of drugs was found at the border that has the resident's name on it, with the caller trying to gain personally identifying information. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released a statement saying these calls are phishing attempts.

Mason City Police Captain Mike McKelvey has seen the evolution of how suspicious callers get you to hand over your information, including the ways they try to gain personal information.

"The flavor changes periodically. U.S. Marshal Service, the IRS, Border Patrol, you name it. It's something that sounds official. It's that scariness of the unknown, the official sound. A lot of times, these persons use a sense of urgency to cause the people receiving these calls to panic."

Whether it's through phone calls, texts, emails or online sales, McKelvey advises residents to be vigilant and note of anything that sounds suspicious and to trust your instincts.

"What they're trying to get you to do is see if someone answers and then the more they get you on the line, the more likely it is that that person will be a victim, the longer they stay on the phone."

If you do receive one of these calls, McKelvey says to not answer it. If there's any suspicion, he also advises to take note of the caller ID, and report it to police.