Mason City Police recruiting new officers

A series of incentives, including incentive pay and adjusting their wage scale, is hoping to encourage more people to consider a career in law enforcement

MASON CITY, Iowa - MASON CITY, Iowa - As the newest member of the Mason City Police Department, patrol officer Cortney Perrin has been getting quite the experience since joining last November.

"I was one of the first trainees that they decided to get some experience in uniform and on the road in the driver's seat doing the basics in the beginning prior to going to the academy."

When the Osage native went to the state training academy in Johnston, she says the pandemic affected many aspects of instruction.

"My first four weeks were online, so that was something we had to play catch up on, with the hands on, in classroom training, or going out to the range, doing building searches. You usually get a little more of a head start on that."

In light of the events of the past year, many police departments across the country are currently finding it challenging to hire and recruit new officers; the Mason City Police Department is no exception to it. However, they have been able to come up with some ways to fill their staffing shortage.

The department made some adjustments to their wage scale, making it more market competitive. In addition, for hiring Iowa or out of state certified officers, there will be incentive pay, including a $5,000 hiring bonus, up to $3,000 for closing costs on a house in Mason City, and up to $6,000 in relocation costs, which can go towards temporary housing, moving expenses and COBRA insurance.

With the surrounding area typically a welcoming atmosphere for law enforcement, Chief Jeff Brinkley believes it may draw more potential recruits.

"We have a residency requirement of 30 miles within the city limits, and in that area, you can find schools that fit your family, a neighborhood that fits your family, and you can make this home here in North Iowa."

So far, interest in applying has been rising.

"We've started to see good early numbers, ahead of where we've been trending for the last couple of years at this point in the recruitment."

For those who are looking at a career change, Perrin hopes more people consider law enforcement.

"We need people who are bound, determined and motivated to serve the community and give their best. I enjoy giving back, I enjoy serving, and try to help others in anyway shape or form that I can. I feel I can do that here."

There are some basic qualifications in order to apply, including having a clean record, valid drivers license, and at least a high school diploma or GED. To apply, click here. The recruitment window is open until August 13.

