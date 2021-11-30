Mason City Police offering holiday package delivery service

MASON CITY, Iowa - During Cyber Monday, you may have spent the day shopping and purchasing gifts online. But if you're not home during the day, there's a risk of 'porch pirates' coming to your home and stealing those packages. This year, you may want to consider another shipping option.

The Mason City Police Department is allowing residents to have their holiday packages shipped directly to the station, at no cost. Packages must weigh less than 50 lbs. or less, and you must have a government-issued ID like your driver's license for pick up.

Chief Jeff Brinkley says the ideas came from a video from the Johnston Police Department warning of porch pirates. He talked with crime victim specialist Courtney Moretz on putting the service together.

"I walked into her office and said, 'hey, what if we had people's packages delivered here and got them from us instead of having them sit on the front step all day?' She said, 'yeah, I like it.'"

Brinkley adds that the idea, which is beginning to catch on in other communities, could help cut down on theft during what should be a joyful season.

"It's the holidays, the supply chains are tight...there are a lot of downsides, if this happened. Our goal is to try and prevent it from happening, make it easier for people, and to take that stress and worry out of the holidays."

Packages can be picked up during business hours (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Thursdays until 7 p.m.), as well as December 4, 11 and 18 from 9-11 a.m. All packages must be picked up by December 23, or they will be returned to sender.

If you intend to have your package mailed to your home, Brinkley suggests meeting the delivery person for pick up, have a neighbor grab your package for you, have the package dropped off through your door or mailbox that can be locked afterward, or consider having it delivered directly to your workplace.