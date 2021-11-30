Clear

Mason City Police offering holiday package delivery service

This holiday season, the Mason City Police Department is allowing residents to have their holiday packages shipped directly to the station, at no cost, in order to cut down on theft

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 12:03 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - During Cyber Monday, you may have spent the day shopping and purchasing gifts online. But if you're not home during the day, there's a risk of 'porch pirates' coming to your home and stealing those packages. This year, you may want to consider another shipping option.

The Mason City Police Department is allowing residents to have their holiday packages shipped directly to the station, at no cost. Packages must weigh less than 50 lbs. or less, and you must have a government-issued ID like your driver's license for pick up.

Chief Jeff Brinkley says the ideas came from a video from the Johnston Police Department warning of porch pirates. He talked with crime victim specialist Courtney Moretz on putting the service together.

"I walked into her office and said, 'hey, what if we had people's packages delivered here and got them from us instead of having them sit on the front step all day?' She said, 'yeah, I like it.'"

Brinkley adds that the idea, which is beginning to catch on in other communities, could help cut down on theft during what should be a joyful season.

"It's the holidays, the supply chains are tight...there are a lot of downsides, if this happened. Our goal is to try and prevent it from happening, make it easier for people, and to take that stress and worry out of the holidays."

Packages can be picked up during business hours (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Thursdays until 7 p.m.), as well as December 4, 11 and 18 from 9-11 a.m. All packages must be picked up by December 23, or they will be returned to sender.

If you intend to have your package mailed to your home, Brinkley suggests meeting the delivery person for pick up, have a neighbor grab your package for you, have the package dropped off through your door or mailbox that can be locked afterward, or consider having it delivered directly to your workplace.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 895229

Reported Deaths: 9462
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1749772017
Ramsey722701040
Dakota66032572
Anoka62513568
Washington39357355
Stearns32821275
St. Louis28761399
Wright25354211
Scott25329181
Olmsted21750127
Sherburne18478126
Carver1629166
Clay11923103
Blue Earth1126366
Rice11234138
Crow Wing11003122
Chisago974676
Kandiyohi9660106
Otter Tail9611126
Benton8815124
Beltrami801794
Goodhue786596
Douglas7689100
Itasca752796
Mower721349
Winona702756
McLeod694483
Isanti681383
Steele669431
Morrison663479
Becker620873
Polk591684
Freeborn550846
Carlton529474
Nobles521654
Lyon518761
Mille Lacs516573
Nicollet510960
Pine500641
Cass491252
Todd483642
Brown465057
Le Sueur445933
Meeker422357
Martin378143
Wabasha366010
Waseca365132
Dodge351511
Hubbard349848
Roseau307931
Fillmore299115
Wadena298239
Redwood277845
Houston266817
Renville264151
Faribault253032
Pennington247529
Sibley246917
Kanabec241536
Cottonwood225032
Chippewa216342
Aitkin215850
Pope203210
Watonwan194920
Yellow Medicine185423
Rock174728
Swift169322
Koochiching168123
Stevens164511
Jackson159216
Clearwater155720
Marshall151122
Murray150911
Pipestone148329
Lake129824
Lac qui Parle120025
Wilkin119416
Mahnomen104714
Norman10389
Grant9719
Big Stone9365
Lincoln8705
Kittson71523
Red Lake70710
Traverse5996
Unassigned572124
Lake of the Woods5235
Cook3020

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 520452

Reported Deaths: 7289
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk80319799
Linn32142424
Scott26637292
Black Hawk21974378
Woodbury20490258
Johnson19778105
Dubuque18515241
Pottawattamie15890213
Dallas15320113
Story1380258
Warren8450104
Cerro Gordo7964123
Clinton7725114
Webster7326122
Des Moines7098105
Marshall669093
Muscatine6645117
Wapello6441144
Jasper619591
Sioux610177
Lee5908105
Marion557897
Buena Vista502149
Plymouth488388
Henry418655
Benton404859
Jones404862
Unassigned40470
Bremer395372
Washington391463
Boone389739
Carroll367755
Mahaska365365
Crawford353747
Dickinson314655
Jackson307747
Buchanan305741
Clay295536
Delaware294654
Kossuth289077
Fayette286353
Hardin284353
Tama279777
Page272533
Wright266149
Cedar265527
Hamilton259857
Winneshiek258143
Floyd255449
Clayton244459
Poweshiek237243
Madison234525
Harrison234379
Cass233466
Butler232744
Iowa229634
Jefferson223043
Mills220930
Winnebago215938
Hancock214639
Cherokee211347
Lyon206142
Appanoose205357
Allamakee203955
Calhoun196919
Shelby196442
Union191141
Humboldt185130
Grundy183637
Franklin183029
Mitchell182043
Chickasaw178922
Emmet178246
Louisa176953
Sac171026
Guthrie168137
Montgomery161745
Clarke160829
Keokuk150839
Palo Alto150532
Howard146824
Monroe142739
Ida130141
Greene127517
Davis124625
Lucas124426
Monona122939
Worth12139
Pocahontas120724
Adair114337
Osceola104818
Decatur101913
Taylor98514
Fremont95913
Van Buren93222
Wayne84525
Ringgold76729
Audubon74917
Adams5748
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Rain chances midweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester City Council considers update to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion plan

${item.thumbnail.title}

Former Rochester Mayor Chuck Hazama passes away

Image

KIMT News 3 at Ten 11/18/2021

Image

Albert Lea High School class ring is found after 30 years

Image

Former Rochester mayor Chuck Hazama passes away

Image

Albert Lea high school ring reunion

Image

Interchange Wine and Coffee Bistro owner to appear in court

Image

Graduation ring is reunited with owner after 30 years

Image

Head-on collision on Co. Rd. 13, south of Kasson

Image

City leaders briefed on diversity, equity and inclusion

Community Events