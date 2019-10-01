Mason City Police investigating two September shootings

MASON CITY, Iowa - Police are still investigating two shootings in Mason City. The first happened on September 21st at 12th St. NW and Washington Avenue. The second shooting occured on September 28th on the 300 block of North Monroe Ave.

Police have served search warrants in both cases, but the warrants in the September 21st case yielded guns, ammunition, drugs and shell casings. Four people were arrested in connection with those warrants.

In both shooting incidents, no one was injured. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says that's not unusual and that it all depends on how close the parties were standing to each other. He also said that random crime is not a problem and that Mason City is as safe as it ever was.

Mason City Police are still asking for the public's help in the investigation and if anyone has any information.