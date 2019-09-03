Mason City Police getting new pistols for officers

MASON CITY, Iowa - The City Council has given it's okay to the police department to purchase 60 new Glock 45 handguns with night sights to replace their current side arms.

According to Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, the current weapons were purchased in 2011 and are nearing the end of their service life. The new Glocks are chambered in 9mm, different from their current guns which take a .40 caliber round.

Chief Brinkley said 9mm rounds are just as effective as the .40 caliber they have been using, thanks to improved ballistics. The 9mm round also allows officers to carry more ammo and they are cheaper to buy. The new Glocks will fit into the same holsters as the old ones.

The purchase will cost only $12,000 and the money comes from a federal fund that consists of cash seized from drug dealers and other criminals.