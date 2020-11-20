Mason City Police asking callers to disclose COVID-19

MASON CITY, Iowa - First responders put themselves at risk when they answer the call for help. The pandemic is making their jobs even riskier. Now they're asking for your help.

If you call for emergency services, tell them if you have COVID-19, under quarantine, or are waiting for test results.

Chief Jeff Brinkley with the Mason City Police Department says during the summer, it was much easier for officers to social distance when they were out on calls. Now that the weather has turned colder, they may have to be indoors more.

He says this simple piece of information will help protect officers and their loved ones from the virus.

"Most of them got families at home. We don't want them taking COVID home to their families. Some of them live with people who are at risk or have family members that have health conditions that put them at risk," said Chief Brinkley.

The police department has not had any major outbreaks of COVID-19. Only three cases in the department since March.