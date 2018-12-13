MASON CITY, Iowa - A report of a suspicious person led to authorities finding a man with a 8.75-inch knife after a foot chase.
Anthony Klimke, 23, of Mason City, is facing charges of carrying weapons and interference with official acts-dangerous weapon, after an incident Wednesday that began in the 700 block of N. Federal Ave.
Police say Klimke ran from authorities with a large silver knife in his hand. He was later found in the 700 block of N. Washington Ave. on some playground equipment. Klimke was allegedly waving the knife around and not listening to officers’ commands before he was arrested.
Related Content
- Mason City Police: Man with large knife leads authorities on foot chase
- Mason City man sentenced for knife incident
- Officer suffers injuries during foot chase in Mason City
- Authorities: Man wanted for hitting man in face with knife arrested in Mason City
- Police involved in brief foot chase
- Ames man pleads not guilty to Mason City knife attack
- Authorities identify man shot in Mason City
- Authorities: Northwood man arrested after being found with 'large amount' of meth in Mason City
- Man leads authorities on high speed chase through four counties
- Not guilty plea in Mason City chase
Scroll for more content...