Mason City Police: Man with large knife leads authorities on foot chase

Anthony Klimke

A report of a suspicious person led to authorities finding a man with a 8.75-inch knife after a foot chase.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 8:57 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A report of a suspicious person led to authorities finding a man with a 8.75-inch knife after a foot chase.
Anthony Klimke, 23, of Mason City, is facing charges of carrying weapons and interference with official acts-dangerous weapon, after an incident Wednesday that began in the 700 block of N. Federal Ave.
Police say Klimke ran from authorities with a large silver knife in his hand. He was later found in the 700 block of N. Washington Ave. on some playground equipment. Klimke was allegedly waving the knife around and not listening to officers’ commands before he was arrested.

