Mason City Police Department offering new service to combat porch pirating

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Police Department is offering a new service in an effort to prevent porch pirating. Until December 23rd, you can ship your holiday packages to MCPD instead of your home.

MCPD staff will be available to retrieve packages Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Package pick-up will also be available on Thursdays until 7 p.m. On Saturdays, December 4, 11, and 18, packages can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All packages must be picked up by December 23rd or they will be returned to the sender.

MCPD is working with FedEx, UPS, and USP to coordinate delivery times.

Packages must weigh under 50 lbs. You'll need a government-issued ID to pick up your packages.

Packages can be shipped to: <Your Name>, Mason City Police Department, 78 South Georgia Ave, Mason City, Iowa 50401.