Mason City Police Department needs help in identifying person

If you recognize the woman in the picture or her vehicle, you're asked to call the police department.

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 3:51 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2019 3:59 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Photo Gallery 1 Images

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Police Department needs your help in identifying a person of interest.

If you recognize the woman in the picture or her vehicle, you're asked to call the police department at (641) 421-3636 extension 4139.

