Mason City Police Department needs help in identifying person

Photo Gallery 1 Images
MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Police Department needs your help in identifying a person of interest.
If you recognize the woman in the picture or her vehicle, you're asked to call the police department at (641) 421-3636 extension 4139.
