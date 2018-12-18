Clear
Dozens of phone calls received by Mason City PD after "48 Hours" piece focusing on Huisentruit

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said they have been receiving dozens of phone calls and emails from coast to coast.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 1:31 PM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 1:40 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- This weekend, a "48 Hours" investigation into the disappearance of KIMT anchor Jodi Husientruit sparked new leads for the Mason City Police Department.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, who was featured in the piece, said they have been receiving dozens of phone calls and emails from coast to coast. He said it is exactly what he had hoped would happen from the piece.

“The blessing and the curse of this case, I think, is time,” said Chief Brinkley. “We’re never going to go back and get things that we don’t have and we’re not going to sit back and second-guess the decisions made by people in the generations of law-enforcement ahead of us. We have new things now as time is going on that we didn’t have then.”

The case also revealed new information regarding a search warrant for the GPS information on two vehicles owned by John Vansice Jr. Those files do remain sealed. Vansice was a friend of Husientruit who claims to be the last person to see her.

“Nothing fruitful came out of it,” Chief Brinkley said. “I think we would have to leave it at that.”

Chief Brinkley encourages anyone with information regarding the case to call the Mason City Police Department.

