Mason City Police Chief: Investigation into Jodi Huisentruit's disappearance remains active

"You're 25 years out. Whatever that fear is, overcome that and come in and talk to us. And do something for Jodi and her family," Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said.

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 5:23 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

MASON CITY, Iowa - Saturday, June 27 marks 25 years since KIMT News 3 anchor Jodi Huisentruit vanished.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says they've never closed Jodi's case, making it an active investigation.

Brinkley wouldn't go into any specifics regarding evidence, people, or steps they're taking.

As the fourth chief to be in charge of the Mason City Police Department since Jodi's disappearance, Brinkley remains hopeful.

"I think with the right information this case could be put together reasonably efficiently," Brinkley said. "But I think there's information that people have that we don't have yet, and I think that's what's keeping us from putting some of the puzzle pieces together."

If you have any information regarding Jodi's disappearance, you're asked to call Mason City Police at 641-421-3636.

