Police: Juvenile charged after 'credible threat toward specific locations in Mason City'

MASON CITY, Iowa - The charges filed against a Mason City juvenile are being described as a “credible threat toward specific locations in Mason City,” police said Friday.

Justin Gilmore, 16, was charged as an adult for gang recruitment, criminal gang participation, provide support for terrorism and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

Mason City Police said Friday the investigation began on Nov. 7, 2018, and continued into the weeks that followed.

“We believed there was a credible threat towards specific locations in Mason City that met the definition in state code for the charges.” police said Friday.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said the impacted facilities in Mason City have been made aware of threats toward them.