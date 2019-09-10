Clear
Mason City Planning and Zoning discusses Willow Creek

The commission wants to update the Willow Creek Master Plan, which was compiled in 2004.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 10:22 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Planning and Zoning Commission wants to see Willow Creek have the same kind of renaissance that downtown is experiencing. 

In their regular meeting, they discussed updates to the 2004 master plan.  Commissioners would like to see the area be a little safer and have a robust walking and biking trail system.  They also want the area to be developed further and also address issues with flooding, by having development abide by 100 and 500 year flood plain rules.

The commission also approved a measure that will allow Mercy One North Iowa to build a new hanger on their site on 1st St. SW that can accomodate a new, larger medical helicopter.

