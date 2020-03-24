Mason City Parks & Recreation adjusting schedules due to coronavirus

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you or your kids have spring fever, you're not alone. However, the coronavirus is posing some challenges when it comes to some outdoor activities.

Mason City Parks & Recreation has had to make some program and schedule adjustments. A few activities were cancelled, while many programs, including the Youth Spring Soccer Program, were postponed for at least a month. Superintendent Brian Pauly says the department has been closely monitoring what's been going on and following guidance from local, state and national officials.

"We went with the delay of the 28 days, as it gives us about a month to reassess the situation. As you know, things are changing hourly, daily, weekly. Ten days ago, we were saying business as normal. We're completely always evaluating the situation."

"For our childcare, we're keeping in less than 10 per kid. Just like all the daycares here in Cerro Gordo County are doing too."

For those looking to participate in the Youth Spring Soccer Program, soccer coaches will not be having any practices or contacting any players until after the Coach's Meetings on Thursday, April 16 or Tuesday, April 21. Games are tentatively set to start Saturday, May 2, with Tiny Tot Soccer to start Tuesday, May 5. The tentative ending date would be Saturday, June 20.

For more information, contact Mason City Parks & Recreation at 641-421-3673.