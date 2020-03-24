Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City Parks & Recreation adjusting schedules due to coronavirus

In addition to their office being accessible by phone only, some programs have either been cancelled or delayed by about a month as the department evaluates next steps

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 2:15 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you or your kids have spring fever, you're not alone. However, the coronavirus is posing some challenges when it comes to some outdoor activities.

Mason City Parks & Recreation has had to make some program and schedule adjustments. A few activities were cancelled, while many programs, including the Youth Spring Soccer Program, were postponed for at least a month. Superintendent Brian Pauly says the department has been closely monitoring what's been going on and following guidance from local, state and national officials. 

"We went with the delay of the 28 days, as it gives us about a month to reassess the situation. As you know, things are changing hourly, daily, weekly. Ten days ago, we were saying business as normal. We're completely always evaluating the situation."

"For our childcare, we're keeping in less than 10 per kid. Just like all the daycares here in Cerro Gordo County are doing too."

For those looking to participate in the Youth Spring Soccer Program, soccer coaches will not be having any practices or contacting any players until after the Coach's Meetings on Thursday, April 16 or Tuesday, April 21. Games are tentatively set to start Saturday, May 2, with Tiny Tot Soccer to start Tuesday, May 5. The tentative ending date would be Saturday, June 20.

For more information, contact Mason City Parks & Recreation at 641-421-3673.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 27°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/23 2

Image

Minnesota swimmer keeps reality in perspective

Image

Rochester making moves to help homeless population

Image

Unemployment in Iowa

Image

Investors stay focused on your plan

Image

Parks and Rec Events canceled

Image

Med City FC season in jeopardy

Image

Sean Weather 3/23

Image

Students Return from College

Image

Volunteers Make Masks for Health Care Workers

Community Events