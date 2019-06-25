Mason City PD vehicle involved in chain-reaction crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City Police Department squad car was damaged in a chain-reaction crash Tuesday morning.

The Mason City PD vehicle was stopped in a line of cars at the stop sign at N. Eisenhower Ave. when another vehicle failed to stop in time.

The vehicle struck the vehicle behind the police cruiser, which then struck the police car, the Iowa State Patrol said.

One driver was checked at the scene by first responders but nobody was transported for injuries.

The police vehicle suffered minor damage, and the car at fault suffered significant damage, the Iowa State Patrol said.

State Patrol said the driver who initiated the crash had an "unknown distraction" and was issued a citation for failure to stop in a clear and assured distance.