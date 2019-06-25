Clear

Mason City PD vehicle involved in chain-reaction crash

The police vehicle suffered minor damage, and the car at fault suffered significant damage, the Iowa State Patrol said.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 10:20 AM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:39 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City Police Department squad car was damaged in a chain-reaction crash Tuesday morning.

The Mason City PD vehicle was stopped in a line of cars at the stop sign at N. Eisenhower Ave. when another vehicle failed to stop in time.

The vehicle struck the vehicle behind the police cruiser, which then struck the police car, the Iowa State Patrol said.

One driver was checked at the scene by first responders but nobody was transported for injuries.

The police vehicle suffered minor damage, and the car at fault suffered significant damage, the Iowa State Patrol said.

State Patrol said the driver who initiated the crash had an "unknown distraction" and was issued a citation for failure to stop in a clear and assured distance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Tracking a much needed summer warm-up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Sunny Skies and Warming Temps

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Summer heat returns Tuesday and will stick around

Image

Mayo's Gabe Madsen offered scholarship by Iowa

Image

North Grand building sells for $1

Image

What's next for the North Precinct?

Image

Central Springs' Nelson honored for 400th win

Image

Firefighters lifesaving awards

Image

Accidental cell phone calls to 911

Image

What do we do about the skyways?

Image

PTSD Awareness Month

Community Events