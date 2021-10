MASON CITY, Iowa - Police in Mason City are looking to locate Melissa Williams, who is wanted for passing numerous forged checks in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota.

"The forged checks purport to be payroll checks from local businesses such as: Perkins; Thirsty Fox Grub; Lorados, Pasta Bella; Jaslyn Cleaning, and others. If you know where the pregnant female in the attached photo is, please contact your local law enforcement," police said.