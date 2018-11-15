Clear

Mason City PD asking for public's help to locate missing teen

Mason City police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 10:54 AM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 11:03 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.
Tala Schaal is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, and police say they don’t believe she is in danger. Her hair is currently dyed and may be cut a variety of styles.
“Based on our ongoing investigation, we believe that Schaal is in the Mason City/Clear Lake area and has been since she went missing. We hope that by asking for the public's help, this will speed up our ability to locate her,” Mason City police said.

Anyone with information about Schaal's whereabouts is asked to call CGSO Dispatch at 641-421-3000.

