Mason City PD asking for public's help to ID two who may be involved in vehicle theft

Photos courtesy Mason City Police Department.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 5:04 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people who may be connected to a vehicle theft.

At 11 a.m. Monday, a car theft occurred at a convenience store at 1st St. and N. Monroe Ave.

Police said the owner left their keys in the unlocked car and left the car in the lot, unattended, for several minutes.

“The male and female in the attached photos were inside the store with 2 young children prior to the theft. After purchasing some inexpensive items, the male exited the store and allegedly drove away alone in the car without the owner's consent,” police said.

The stolen vehicle was found abandoned a short time later in the 1200 block of N. Washington Ave.

Anyone who can identify the male or female is asked to contact Mason City police.

