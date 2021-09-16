Mason City PD asking for public's help in vandalism case

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a person who may be connected to vehicle vandalism.

Police said it happened earlier this month in downtown Mason City. The owner of the vehicle reported it had been vandalized shortly after he parked it.

"We are asking the public for their help in making identification. If you have information about the identity of the persons in the video clips you can reach out to the Mason City Police Department via social media, by calling MCPD at 641-421-3636, or by contacting the North Iowa Crime Stoppers," police said.