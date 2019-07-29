Mason City PD asking for public's help in theft case

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person who may be connected to a theft case.
Anyone with information is asked to call officer Ben Van Den Broeke at 641-421-3636 (ext. 4103).
People can also submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-383-0088.
