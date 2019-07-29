Clear
Mason City PD asking for public's help in theft case

Image courtesy Mason City Police Department.

The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person who may be connected to a theft case.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 6:24 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person who may be connected to a theft case.

Anyone with information is asked to call officer Ben Van Den Broeke at 641-421-3636 (ext. 4103).

People can also submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-383-0088.

