MASON CITY, Iowa - Police are asking for help after a shooting that occurred in late February and left a male victim with two gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting happened Feb. 28 just before 1 a.m. in the area of 1st St. and S. Delaware Ave.

A short time after the shooting, a 26-year-old male arrived via private vehicle with two gunshot wounds. The victim is still hospitalized and is now in stable condition.

Anyone with information should contact the Mason City Police Department.