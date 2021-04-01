Mason City PD announces additional search for human remains to happen Thursday

MASON CITY, Iowa - A search will be held Thursday for additional human remains after some were found on March 11 on the shore of the Winnebago River.

The Mason City Police Department said it will be assisted by the Iowa DCI, the State Patrol, the DNR, the State Medical Examiner’s Office, the Cerro Gordo County EMA the CERT team and the city of Mason City.

The identification of the remains will take several weeks.

Due to the search, Birch Dr. will be closed from Illinois Ave. to Highway 122.