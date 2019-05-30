Mason City PD: Woman arrested for striking cop car, running from police

MASON CITY, Iowa - What began as a report of a woman ramming a vehicle into a loading dock at Southbridge Mall ended in a short vehicle pursuit and a subsequent arrest.
Elizabeth Bitker, 48, of Clear Lake, is facing charges for carrying weapons, OWI, eluding, interference with official acts and assault on a peace officer after an alleged incident Wednesday.
The Mason City Police Department was called to 100 S. Federal Ave. at 4:16 p.m. for a report of a female being disorderly and observed a red truck leaving the scene.
Police said that’s when a short vehicle pursuit ensued before the driver became blocked in by heavy traffic at the intersection of Highway 122 and S. Pennsylvania Ave.
“At that time the driver struck a marked Mason City Police Department vehicle and then abandoned the truck on foot as it continued down the roadway unoccupied,” police said.
Bitker was taken into custody a block away. She is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
