Clear

Mason City PD: Woman arrested for striking cop car, running from police

What began as a report of a woman ramming a vehicle into a loading dock at Southbridge Mall ended in a short vehicle pursuit and a subsequent arrest.

Posted: May 30, 2019 6:46 AM
Updated: May 30, 2019 6:47 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - What began as a report of a woman ramming a vehicle into a loading dock at Southbridge Mall ended in a short vehicle pursuit and a subsequent arrest.

Elizabeth Bitker, 48, of Clear Lake, is facing charges for carrying weapons, OWI, eluding, interference with official acts and assault on a peace officer after an alleged incident Wednesday.

The Mason City Police Department was called to 100 S. Federal Ave. at 4:16 p.m. for a report of a female being disorderly and observed a red truck leaving the scene.

Police said that’s when a short vehicle pursuit ensued before the driver became blocked in by heavy traffic at the intersection of Highway 122 and S. Pennsylvania Ave.

“At that time the driver struck a marked Mason City Police Department vehicle and then abandoned the truck on foot as it continued down the roadway unoccupied,” police said.

Bitker was taken into custody a block away. She is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
More sunshine with warmer temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Heat and Sunshine

Image

Chris' Nelson PM Weather 5/29

Image

Mountain Bike Teams in Rochester

Image

IGHSAU State Golf Results

Image

SAW: Pat Leary

Image

Youngsters learning business through trade show

Image

Mental health panel

Image

Clear Lake man helps rescue missing Hawaii hiker

Image

Zumbro trail closure

Image

Free memberships at the YMCA

Community Events