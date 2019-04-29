Clear
Mason City PD: 1 injured, another cited for using electronic device during 2-vehicle crash

One person was injured Sunday in what authorities are calling a “near head-on” collision.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 11:33 AM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 11:36 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - One person was injured Sunday in what authorities are calling a “near head-on” collision and another was cited for using an electronic device while driving.

The two-vehicle collision happened at 6:26 p.m. at 4th St. SE east of Birch Dr.

Police said 56-year-old Randy Blakely, of Ventura, was westbound and crossed the middle of the road and hit a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Jennifer Skellenger, of Mason City.

Skellenger was taken to MercyOne-North Iowa with non-life threatening injuries.

Both vehicles sustained at least $8,000 in damage.

Blakely was cited for use of an electronic device while driving, failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof against financial liability.

The Mason City Police Department was assisted by the Mason City Fire Department.

