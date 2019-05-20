Mason City Noon Rotary honors 'Service Above Self' with annual awards

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Noon Rotary Club is honoring two people for their outstanding contributions to Mason City and Cerro Gordo County.

Two “Service Above Self” awards were presented at Monday’s meeting. Jay Hansen was given the “General Service Above Self Award” and Bob Berggren received the “Service Above Self For Government Employees Award.” Hansen recently retired after working 41 years as the executive director of Prairie Ridge. Berggren is the street and park superintendent for Mason City.

In his nomination for the award, Hansen was described as “a leader through and through” who “creates an environment where the employees thrive because each is doing work that matters. Berggren’s nomination says “Our community has certainly benefited from his presence and participation.”

In addition, the Mason City Noon Rotary presented $500 scholarships to four area students Monday. Each wrote an essay about how “Service Above Self” applied to their lives and about their volunteer experiences in high school. The scholarships went to:

- Nathan Elsbrand of Mason City who will graduate from Mason City High School

- Brandon McKelvey of Mason City who will graduate from Mason City High School

- Derek Dalen of Mason City who will graduate from Mason City High School

- Grayson Gaubatz of Mason City who will graduate from Newman Catholic Schools