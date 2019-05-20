Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Mason City Noon Rotary honors 'Service Above Self' with annual awards

4 scholarships also given to high school students.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 8:30 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 8:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Noon Rotary Club is honoring two people for their outstanding contributions to Mason City and Cerro Gordo County.

Two “Service Above Self” awards were presented at Monday’s meeting. Jay Hansen was given the “General Service Above Self Award” and Bob Berggren received the “Service Above Self For Government Employees Award.” Hansen recently retired after working 41 years as the executive director of Prairie Ridge. Berggren is the street and park superintendent for Mason City.

In his nomination for the award, Hansen was described as “a leader through and through” who “creates an environment where the employees thrive because each is doing work that matters. Berggren’s nomination says “Our community has certainly benefited from his presence and participation.”

In addition, the Mason City Noon Rotary presented $500 scholarships to four area students Monday. Each wrote an essay about how “Service Above Self” applied to their lives and about their volunteer experiences in high school. The scholarships went to:

- Nathan Elsbrand of Mason City who will graduate from Mason City High School
- Brandon McKelvey of Mason City who will graduate from Mason City High School
- Derek Dalen of Mason City who will graduate from Mason City High School
- Grayson Gaubatz of Mason City who will graduate from Newman Catholic Schools

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' Monday Forecast 5/20

Image

Donations Helping Women's Health Pavilion

Image

Partial Roof Collapse at Mohawk Square

Image

'Butt Kickers' pick up cigarette butts in Rochester

Image

Officers rescue ducklings caught inside drain

Image

Manly Skate Park closed

Image

Kid's Cup Donations help pediatric patients

Image

Exhibit tells story of artist's struggles with mental health

Image

Impact of the Kid's Cup Golf Tournament

Image

Turtle Creek flood mitigation plan

Community Events