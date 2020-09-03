Mason City Noon Rotary Club prepare layette sets for moms in Nicaragua

MASON CITY, Iowa - Underprivleged moms in Nicaragua will be receiving a gift thanks to the Rotarians in Mason City.

The Noon Rotary Club put together layette sets full of all the essentials for taking care of a new baby.

Because of the pandemic, the Rotarians are including cloth masks for grownups.

The club has been doing this for 12 years and this year they are hoping to donate 100 of the care packages.

Margo Underwood with the Rotary says they're just glad to help out.

"I think all of the rotarians that are participating really do get that satisfaction of helping others and that's one of the reasons we like to provide service above self," said Underwood.

Money for the layette sets came from local donations, through the Rotary Club's fundraising efforts.