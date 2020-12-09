Mason City Noon Kiwanis marks its 100th anniversary

MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s been a century of service for Mason City Noon Kiwanis.

The organization formed on December 9, 1920, and is celebrating 100 years of serving children and community in Mason City and North Central Iowa.

“We are honored that Mason City Noon Kiwanis has given 100 years of service to our community,” says Club President Aaron Hobert. “Kiwanis has seen many changes over the years, but one thing that remains constant is our reason for being – to help kids.”

Recent Kiwanis activities have included projects for Girl Scout Camp Tanglefoot, Northern Lights Homeless Shelter, Habitat for Humanity, Mason City Parks and awarding numerous scholarships.

Club meetings are currently being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic but anyone interested in becoming a member may contact the Mason City Noon Kiwanis Facebook page.