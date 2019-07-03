Mason City, Newman Catholic softball teams come together in cancer fight

MASON CITY, Iowa - It was more than a game Tuesday night.
The final score in prep softball was Mason City 5, Newman Catholic 0.
But this was about the fight against cancer with nearly everyone in attendance having a story about dealing with cancer.
Buckets were passed and donations were made - $1,500 to the MercyOne Cancer Center and $1,000 to Humboldt softball player Ashlyn Clark, who is currently playing while fighting cancer.
“So many people are impacted all over the world,” Mason City’s McKenna Mentink said. “It’s just really important that we find a cure.”
For more, click on the video tab.
