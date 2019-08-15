Mason City Municipal Airport awarded grants for upgrades

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City Municipal Airport has been awarded grants from Iowa's Airport Improvement Fund, which is administered through the Transportation Commission.

The grants total up to nearly $300,000 and they will be used in a multi-phase plan to grade and extend the taxiways. The rest of the money will be used for heating and cooling fixes to the terminal and replacing street lighting along the boulevard that leads from Highway 122 to the parking lot.

The airport was built in the 1940s and has seen many renovations and improvements since that time. Airport Manager Pam Osgood says they are always applying for grants from state and federal sources to not only maintain what they have, but improve for the future.