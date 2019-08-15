Clear

Mason City Municipal Airport awarded grants for upgrades

The airport will be getting over $300,000 this year, to work on several projects.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 4:29 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City Municipal Airport has been awarded grants from Iowa's Airport Improvement Fund, which is administered through the Transportation Commission.

The grants total up to nearly $300,000 and they will be used in a multi-phase plan to grade and extend the taxiways.  The rest of the money will be used for heating and cooling fixes to the terminal and replacing street lighting along the boulevard that leads from Highway 122 to the parking lot.

The airport was built in the 1940s and has seen many renovations and improvements since that time.  Airport Manager Pam Osgood says they are always applying for grants from state and federal sources to not only maintain what they have, but improve for the future.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Spotty sprinkles through the day will lead to heavier rain tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Showers possible tonight through Friday

Image

Senator Tina Smith team tours Minnesota

Image

CTK: Albert Lea Tigers

Image

Chris' PM weather forecast

Image

CTK: Austin Packers

Image

Addressing illegal drugs in Fillmore County

Image

CTK: Spring Grove

Image

Addressing the dangers of vaping

Image

Suspicious fire in Austin

Community Events