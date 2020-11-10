Mason City Multipurpose Arena prepared for Governor Reynolds' proclamation

MASON CITY, Iowa - Governor Reynolds is putting restrictions on large gatherings, which will impact everything from weddings to sporting events. For indoor crowds over 25 people, masks are going to be mandatory.

With hockey season already in full swing at the arena, social distancing measures have already been in place. The North Iowa Bulls are already requiring fans to wear face coverings at their games.

Many seats in the arena are already taped off and they have reduced capacity to about 750 people.

Parks and recreation superintendent Brian Pauly says they may have to make more adjustments to limit even more seating, to be in exact compliance with the Governor's order.

Pauly thinks the arena is in good shape for social distancing.

"We looked at what other arenas were doing across the nation, our elected officials and we kind of mended a program together that actually follows, almost to suit, what the governor is now recommending," said Pauly.

Lines are kept at a minimum at the concession stands. Spectators can grab their own drinks from coolers and quickly pay for them.