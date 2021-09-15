Mason City Mohawks kicker Ava Seaton makes program history

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Mohawks are coming off a huge win last Friday night.

That's not the only thing that happened that night.

The kicker, Ava Seaton, set a school record, according to the team's head coach.

At the end of the day though, Ava is part of a team that sees her as just another teammate that contributes to the end result.

"There's a place for most people. It's a big numbers game and we will look forward to taking anybody and everybody. Ava Seaton has definitely added to this team and I'm pretty sure, pretty confident that she's the first female to score a point in a varsity football game in the history of Mason City High School," says Head Coach John P. Lee.

"I literally couldn't hear anything. I went out and kicked a kickoff first and then went out and did a PAT after one of my teammates scored. Everyone was yelling 'Ava, Ava, Ava' and it was super nerveracking. And I said to my holder, they need to stop. I'm going to miss it. It was super scary, but once I made it, it was a huge relief and it was super fun to have all my teammates and coaches come to congratulate me," says Ava.

The Mason City Mohawks got a huge win Friday night 35-0.

The team is back on the gridiron putting in the work this week.

"We challenged them coming out that week three about growing together, playing with more emotion, and really going out and earning a victory. I think our kids really did that. They responded really well. We had a great week in practice. Clearly, the best we've had all season. Now we're just trying to repeat it this week," says Coach Lee.

Coach says the team is talented, but not very deep, so everyone needs to play a lot of mintues.

The team has rallied around each other and hopes to keep the win streak going.

"Just potential to be a really good team and potential to be the best that we can be. And hopefully, make it to the playoffs," says Quarterback Kale Hobart.

The team takes the field against Webster City on Friday.